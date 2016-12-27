Let your kids warm up with cool books this winter break

RICHLAND, WA - Christmas is over, but Christmas break is not. If you're looking to keep your kids busy while they're out of school, "Warm Up With Cool Books" is family-fun activity.

It's an annual event that's been going on for over 20 years. "Warm Up With Cool Books" is a positive and interactive environment for kids to go to during their winter break.

One grandmother says her grand kids are brand new to the Tri-Cities, so this was a great opportunity for them to get involved in their community.

"I came from Reno to visit with them and they're new here too, so it's nice to see what's going on in the area," said Elizabeth Mills. "I think it's wonderful, they're having a good time."

The main goal of this event is to keep students' minds active during their winter break. Every year has a new theme. This year's is Star Wars to explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

If you weren't able to check it out today, don't worry. Warm Up With Cool Books is going on every day until Thursday from one to four. You can go to Pasco, West Pasco, Kennewick and Keewaydin Mid-Columbia Libraries or the Richland Public Library.