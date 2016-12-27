Detectives asking for information about identified body found in Grant County

GEORGE, WA - Grant County detectives are asking the public for information about a Quincy woman whose body was found along the Old Vantage Highway this past Thursday.



Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison today identified 31-year-old Jill Marie Sundberg as the person found about 1.5 miles west of Silica Road around 12:25 p.m. on December 22nd. Morrison said the cause of her death is gunshot wounds; the manner of death is homicide. Sundberg’s family has been notified.

Detectives are asking the public for information about Sundberg and her recent activities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Specify case number 16GS15837. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Please do not post tips or information on social media. If we can see the information, so can possible suspects.