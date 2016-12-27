Second Harvest to hold one more mobile food bank distribution this year

PASCO, WA - This month alone, Second Harvest in Pasco has distributed more than 264,000 pounds of food.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen went to the warehouse earlier today to learn more about the need that is only expected to grow in the coming months.

While people tend to be extra generous during the holidays, we're told food banks often see a sharp decline in donations going into the new year.

Second Harvest prides itself on making sure 70% of the food they distribute is perishable - meaning fresh fruit, veggies, dairy, and meat, items necessary for maintaining a healthy diet and items that become even less affordable for families coming off the holidays and forced to pay increasing heating bills.

"It's a time of year when people think about us, but it's a very predictable drop in January and February," said Jean Tucker with Second Harvest. "So we always need donations of food so we can continue distributing food out in the community."

In order to help their customers as much as possible, the final Second Harvest mobile food bank of the year will include additional items like ground beef, milk, and eggs.

In order to get food, all people need to do is show up with bags or boxes to take items away in.

The event is scheduled for tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Garden Church in Kennewick.