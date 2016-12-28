Columbia Generating Station has returned to full power - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA - The Columbia Generating Station has now returned to full power after an unplanned safe shutdown last week. Reps at Energy Northwest tell us the plant reached full power at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after reconnecting to the power grid late Saturday night. 

The plant shut down on Dec. 18th after a malfunction at a substation.

