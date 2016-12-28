Make sure your carry-ons are TSA approved

Make sure your carry-ons are TSA approvedPosted: Updated:
4th of July events in Pasco and Kennewick
Today, City of Pasco officials were hard at work preparing for a busy day tomorrow.
Marines sniper, shaved-ice owner, & fireworks technician putting on display in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- If you're driving down Bombing Range Road on the 4th of July, you might notice one house that's a little more festive than the rest. That house belongs to Tim Bonagofski, the man behind the area's yearly fireworks display.
Lawn mower hits rock, sparks lot fire in Kennewick
A vacant lot just off of Edison Street and Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick caught fire this afternoon, torching the whole property.
Names for flames: how firefighters name the fires they fight
We have a lot of fires to keep track of right now...some of them with longer names than others.
Benton Co. Fire District #4 helps demonstrate the dangers of fireworks
The Fourth of July is just a day away, and if you're going to be lighting off fireworks, be safe when you do...to prevent your celebration from turning into a disaster.
Silver Dollar Fire forces road closures and work delays
Firefighters are working to put out a fire that has forced road closures and work delays for Hanford employees.
