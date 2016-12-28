Make sure your carry-ons are TSA approved

NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY - As Americans begin to travel home from their holiday weekends, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is making sure people know what exactly is allowed in their carry on bags.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky learned today how the TSA is using social media to get the word out, especially because today is the busiest day for people traveling home.

All day today, a TSA representative tweeted out pictures of prohibited items that travelers tried to get through the security checkpoints at Newark Liberty International. Some of the items confiscated by the TSA included knives, a gun, scissors, and even a crossbow.

TSA officials say they'll give the passenger the option to return the prohibited item to their car, hand it off to the person who dropped them off at the airport, mail it to their final destination, or surrender it to the TSA.

There have definitely been some unconventional items people tried to carry onto their flight, like a machete found at the Atlanta airport, a cattle prod in Chicago, a chainsaw filled with gasoline at an airport in Alaska, and a grenade found in Richmond, Virginia.

A good tip to know: different airlines do have different rules on a number of items, but in general if it's allowed by the TSA, it should be okay with the airline.