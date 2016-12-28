A Tri-City Taxi ride on New Year's Eve could only cost $3

TRI-CITIES, WA - For many people, champagne and New Year's Eve go hand in hand. But get behind the wheel after a few too many drinks and it could cost you thousands of dollars in addition to risking your life and the lives of others.

Earlier today, Reporter Mackenzie Allen checked in with a local cab company that could get you home safely for just a few dollars.

A trip home with Tri-City Taxi could cost just $3, but there's a catch: there are a limited number of spots, and you'll need to plan ahead.

For roughly twenty years, Tri-City Taxi has partnered with Ben Franklin Transit, including a program called Trans Plus.

Trans Plus provides a $3 per person pickup service within the Tri-Cities all year round. It's an option that could be especially helpful for people planning on drinking Saturday night...but with hundreds expected to call for cabs every hour, the first-come first-serve service could fill up fast.

"We do about 10 to 15 pickups every 15 minutes," said Alex Bedoya with Tri-City Taxi, "so we schedule on the hour, and after that every 15 minutes."

Of course, Tri-City Taxi will also be running their normal taxi service all night long. But with the high demand, folks are asked to expect it to take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes between the time they call to when they can get picked up.

If you do want to reserve a $3 pickup, you can call to set that up starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Pickups run from 6:30 p.m. through 2:00 a.m., and passengers are asked to have exact change.