Level III Sex Offender new residence notification: David Justin Jensen-Roy

Fireworks to blame for Highway 12 Milepost 188 fire, now 30% contained
State Resources are being freed up to help local crews fighting the Highway 12-Milepost 188 fire burning in Naches.More >>
Kayakers find body floating in Yakima River
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered a body from the Yakima River.More >>
State parks could close tomorrow if budget deal isn't reached
State lawmakers are running out of time to get their $43 billion budget deal on Governor Inslee's desk.More >>
Firefighters are making progress on containing South Wenas Road fire
Firefighters continue to battle a fire that's burned more than 1,000 acres of brush near Selah.More >>
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus discovered in Yakima County
West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes from Yakima County – the first confirmed detection this year.More >>
Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool
On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.More >>
Two men rescued after boat overturns in Yakima
Deputies want to remind you how important it is to wear a life jacket on the water after rescuing two men in Yakima when their boat overturned.More >>
Experienced firefighter shares his knowledge
Fire crews are spending hours on the lines trying to put the South Wenas Fire out.More >>
Grant County issues air quality public health advisory
The Grant County Health District has issued an air advisory as a result of wildfires effecting air quality in the Grant County area.More >>
12 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases and of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.More >>
