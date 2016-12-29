State Penitentiary still on restricted movement after three fights

WALLA WALLA, WA - A unit at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla remains on restricted movement following three recent inmate fights. Restricted movement means activities such as recreation time and showers are suspended for inmates.



The first fight had broken out in one of the prison's units on Dec. 21 and involved about 14 inmates. The other fights happened about an hour apart on Christmas morning. Both involved about 20 inmates and took place in the outside recreation yards at the prison's West Complex.



One of the Sunday fights resulted in an inmate receiving stitches at a nearby hospital.



Officials are working to determine the cause of the fights.