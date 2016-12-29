Skier found buried in snow near White Pass

BELLINGHAM, WA - Officials say a Bellingham man has died in an avalanche near White Pass Ski Area south of Mount Rainier. 31-year-old Adam Roberts was skiing out of bounds with a friend Tuesday evening when he triggered an avalanche.



White Pass Ski Area spokeswoman confirmed his death Wednesday, saying people at the ski area had known him since he was young and that he was an experienced outdoors enthusiast.



Roberts was originally from the town of Randle west of White Pass.



Members of the ski patrol found Roberts in five to six feet of snow. Other details weren't immediately available.