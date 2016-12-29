Number of mumps cases in Washington state increases

WASHINGTON STATE - The number of mumps cases in the state has just increased to 108. Public Health Seattle & King County said Wednesday that 35 cases of mumps have been confirmed while 73 are probable cases. Officials say 72 of the cases involve children ages 17 and under.



64% of people in all the cases reported being vaccinated against the mumps.

Mumps used to be a major cause of meningitis and inflammation of the brain, testes or ovaries.

State health officials are warning that holiday events this time of year will likely continue to fuel the mumps outbreak.

The Department of Health says it comes down to people having what they call "good respiratory etiquette." That means people should not go to events or work when they're sick.

