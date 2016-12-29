Law enforcement in Yakima looking for burglary and credit card fraud suspects

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies need you help identifying two men who used stolen credit cards to purchase items at Walmart.

Deputies say on December 11th, they were called to a home in the 28000 block of N. Wenas Rd. in Selah for a burglary.

Among the items stolen were credit cards.

The same day a man in his 20's with a goatee, wearing a black jacket and dark colored shirt is seen using the stolen credit cards on three separate occasions at a Yakima Walmart store. On the third attempt another older white male approximately 50 years old wearing a green jacket is seen going into Walmart with the same younger suspect.

Both men went to the electronics department and tried to purchase a lab top PC.

The two are then seen leaving the store and getting into a dark colored SUV, possibly a jeep and leave the area.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490.