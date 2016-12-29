Secret Santa steps up

Pasco, WA -- We have our very own Secret Santa in Pasco. One man witnessed a Yoke's employee's bike get stolen right in front of the store, and this wasn't the first time.

Mike McDowell says he was in the right place at the right time.

"I heard a weird noise is what drew my attention to look over there and when I looked over there, by the time I realized what was going on, they were jumping on the bike and the cable was laying on the ground," said McDowell.

Mike watched as the thieves took off with Andy Brinkerhoff's bike. It happened just a few days before Christmas, so he decided to take matters into his own hands by posting a Facebook status and creating a GoFundMe account, which turned into something he never could have imagined.

"It just kept snowballing," said McDowell. "I finally had to shut the account off because it just kept coming."

At first, Mike just wanted to buy Andy a new bike lock. But then he decided he wanted to go bigger because he found out this was the second time this happened to Andy and his bike.

"Once I started hearing more about Andy and everybody saying how great of a kid he is, and that he's doing all the right things; going to school, being a productive member of society, no one deserves that and especially not him," said McDowell.

So what happened next? Andy woke up on Christmas Eve to a brand new mountain bike, a lock and additional presents, which were all hand delivered by his very own secret Santa.

"Loved," said Brinkerhoff. "Like I said, it's hard for me to really describe. It all happened so fast. There's so many people who so quickly got word of this and I'm just really grateful."

It's a Christmas Grinch-type story that ended with everyone's hearts growing just a bit bigger.