Two arrested by SWAT in connection with Pasco homicide

Police tell NBC Right Now they are investigating a death that happened on the 800 Block of South Myrtle Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

01/06/17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Pasco farmworker.



34-year-old Simeon Howard, of Richland, and 26-year-old Nathaniel Thompson, of Kennewick, were arrested without incident Thursday. They are each charged in the death of Thomas De Leon.

Half brothers Thompson and Howard are each charged with Murder in the First Degree and Drive By Shooting. In addition, Thompson is charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Howard is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

According to court documents, De Leon and Thompson got into an argument the night before the shooting at Joker's Casino. Shortly thereafter, Thompson met up with Howard drove to De Leon's home where Howard shot De Leon.

They are both expected back in court for arraignment on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.



01/04/17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - An autopsy was performed this morning January 4th, by Dr. Sig Menchel, a forensic pathologist from Belleview Washington, at the direction of Dan Blasdel, Franklin County Coroner.

The autopsy was performed on the remains of Thomas De Leon (DOB 5-27-1989) of Pasco. Mr. Deleon was shot to death at Myrtle and B Street, Pasco on December 30th, 2016.

As a result of the autopsy, Dan Blasdel, Franklin County Coroner has made the following official determinations regarding the death of Thomas De Leon

CAUSE OF DEATH: Trauma to the Heart and Right Lung due to a Gunshot Wound to the Left Shoulder

MANNER OF DEATH: Homicide

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PASCO, WA - 27-year-old Thomas De Leon was fatally shot in the torso area early this morning on the 800 block of South Myrtle Avenue.

Sergeant Scott Warren with the Pasco Police Department told NBC Right Now that the 27-year-old Hispanic man showed up to Lourdes ER with a gunshot wound to the torso area. Medical staff did what they could but were not able to save his life.

"You got a 27-year-old male that's dead now, and his family's gotta pick up the pieces and now they've gotta deal with it," Sgt. Warren said. "So we have to figure out what happened last night."

Officers have been able to narrow down the location as to where this shooting may have happened. They are in contact with multiple witnesses and people involved. The crime scene is still active.