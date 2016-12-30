First Night Tri-Cities is bigger and better than ever this year

KENNEWICK, WA - We're just days away from 2017, and organizers of First Night Tri-Cities are busy getting ready.

The event is back and revamped this year, and we sent reporter Jaclyn Selesky to the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick to find out what's new for the end of the year celebration.

It's a 20 year tradition in the Tri-Cities, but this year, they're putting a little twist on it.

Parker Hodge, Executive Director of the Carousel of Dreams told us that he really wants kids to be able to be hands-on and interactive at this event.

That's why if you're there on Saturday, you can find anything from carousel rides, a photo booth, a hypnosis show, band performances, indoor laser tag, and more.

But that's not even what he's most excited about. This year, they will have an elaborate firework display with up to 1,500 different effects.

"We're excited to re-brand it and we've kind of called this First Night 2.0," Hodge said. "Playing on the 20th year that it's in the Tri-Cities, but also because it's like version two."

Hodge says with all of these new touches to First Night, they should be expecting up to 2,500 people.

It starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams on Southridge Boulevard, and the fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $6, and they cover everything from parking to food and games, not a bad deal for some family fun on the holiday. If you're bringing someone 4 years or younger, it's free.

Everything is taking place inside, so weather won't be an issue.

The first 1,000 people to get to First Night will get a pair of awesome light up 2017 glasses.