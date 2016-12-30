Don't risk your life; don't test the ice

TRI-CITIES, WA - With this cold weather, we've seen a lot of icy waterways around the region, such as the Yakima River and at Columbia Park.

Our very own Rex Carlin joined us live from the fishing pond at Columbia Park, where he had gotten himself stuck in the ice, but fortunately he had help with him.

When it comes to pond ice, it's simply a matter of 'when in doubt, don't even test it'. People think that even if they fall in, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue will be able to save them, but that's simply not the case.

"It's not worth it," Troy McGregor told Rex Carlin. "Don't even try it."

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue Operations Director Troy McGregor was there with Rex Carlin to give him and our viewers some helpful tips when it comes to icy situations. According to McGregor, it would take Dive Rescue approximately 15 minutes to arrive on-scene, even later than it would take the Fire Department to arrive.