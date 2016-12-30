New year resolution projects for each city

TRI-CITIES AND YAKIMA, WA - The new year is just days away...and like all of us, our local cities are setting goals for 2017.

Things like starting new projects and finishing some up...reporter Crystal Garcia caught up with community leaders to learn more about these new year resolutions.

We talked with city officials from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, and Yakima, and they all shared their biggest projects heading into 2017.

The budgets are set, and plans are in the works...so listen up for some changes you can expect to see in your city.

First up, Kennewick: the Steptoe/Bob Olson Parkway corridor is in its final stages set to be ready by spring of 2017. The corridor starts at Highway 240 to the north, and when finished, we will have a full connection to Highway 395.

The second project is a beginning of a Phase II partnership at Columbia Gardens with the Benton County, Port of Kennewick, and other developers to continue the redevelopment of Columbia Drive property as a destination in the community.

Then we have Pasco, who is working on a new ambulance unit for Fire Station #84, as well as restoring their Peanuts Park. Both projects are in efforts to revitalize their community resources and keeping the city up to date.

As for the city of Richland, in the new year they are looking forward to continuing the progress they are making on the new Duportail bridge. The bridge will be the final segment in the Duportail/Stevens Corridor strategy to provide improved multi-modal connectivity between central Richland and the Queensgate area. The bridge will include two-vehicle travel lanes in each direction, with bicycle lanes and sidewalks on each side.

Richland's second major plan is getting started on their new City Hall, which is all a part of their Swift Corridor development. Construction is expected to start in 2017 and last about two years. When completed, the new facility will provide a "one stop shop", allowing for enhanced access and easier use.

A project affecting all of the Tri-Cities area is the new animal shelter that is much needed.

Now moving on to Yakima, the city is looking forward to continuing their efforts with the new central plaza, and replacing the city's Nelson Dam, which will be used to divert water from the Naches River for irrigation.

Now this is all quite a bit to take in, because there is a lot going on in each city.

