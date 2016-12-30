Walla Walla PD Sergeant retires after 21 years of service

WALLA WALLA, WA - Sergeant Mike Ralston retired today after serving the citizens of Walla Walla since March, 1995. He began as a patrol officer where he spent 3 years before moving into the Special Teams Unit as a Gang Detective. He was promoted to Patrol Sergeant in May, 2001, where he spent the rest of his career.

Chief Scott Bieber had this to say about Sgt. Ralston: “Since I have been the Chief of Police, I have always relied on and appreciated Mike’s candor. I could always count on Mike to let me know what his opinion was of something happening in the department – which is a great thing and is important for making the organization the best it can possibly be. I will miss Mike and his candor, but know he will be enjoying time with his family, which is certainly where his heart is.”

Prior to starting his law enforcement career, Ralston served in the United States Marine Corps.