New laws in the new year for Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The new year is officially here, and that means most people will be starting their resolutions.

In Yakima, the valley has some resolutions of its own. The 2017 legislative season begins next month, and local lawmakers will head to Olympia on the 9th to speak with voters on the bills they have drafted.

Republican David Taylor of Legislative District 15 is proposing Yakima schools disconnect Biology assessments with graduation prerequisites.

"Based on my conversations with teachers here in the 15th district, they're teaching, again, what's called the Next Generation Science Standard, but we're not testing to that same standard," he explains.

Taylor says students often aren't able to graduate due to their inability to pass these outdated tests.

In addition, Gina McCabe of Goldendale, a Republican representing District 14, hopes to pass two bills in the new year, including the 'Travis Alert', which aims to make it easier for both police dispatch and the person reporting an emergency to better handle problems regarding people with disabilities.

The second is called 'Erin's Law' which hopes to set up appropriate sexual assault education for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

McCabe will be touring District 14 this week to discuss these bills and hear the concerns of locals. She will also be stopping in Yakima on January 4th.