Proposed technologies for addressing chemical vapors

RICHLAND, WA - Many technologies to reduce or eliminate chemical vapors in Hanford’s tank farms have been evaluated since the late 1980s. This document describes the technologies and engineering controls that have been considered and/or implemented in the tank farms.

Read the document here.

Summarized: The Department of Energy Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducted a special review from May through November 2016 that looked at chemical vapor exposure concerns at Hanford’s tank farms.

Several proposals to address tank farm vapor hazards have been put forward. Engineering Controls considered and being implemented: Upgraded DST Active Ventilation (increased dilution and dispersion of tank farm vapors), Increasing Stack Height (Stack extensions move exhaust discharge farther away from worker breathing zones and enhance vapor dispersion and dilution), and an Exhaust Booster (An exhaust booster mixes tank ventilation gases and vapors with outside air. Vapors are immediately diluted and exit the stack at much higher speeds).

The article also discusses Engineering Controls that were considered, implemented, and lessons learned from implementation: Vapor mixing system, Activated Carbon Filters, Raising Breather Filter Height, Closing Isolation Valves to Reduce Vapors, Wet Scrubbing, Thermal Oxidation, and High Efficiency Gas Adsorption (HEGA).

The article finishes by listing Engineering Controls considered but not implemented: Solar Powered Ventilator, Addition of Artificial Smoke to Exhaust, Fume Extractor, Rerouting Active Ventilation Stack Discharge, Solar Powered Ventilation, Vapor Holding Tanks, and Biofiltering Tank Farm Vapors.