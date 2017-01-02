Richland officers arrest seven involved in heroin den

RICHLAND, WA.-- Early on Sunday, Richland officers made their first arrest of 2017 after breaking up a heroin den in a local motel.

The Richland Police Department received a phone call from a concerned citizen, saying that they had heard some suspicious activity from that motel. They told officers they had heard a lot of "foot traffic" around one room, as well as multiple people in that room.

When officers went to the motel to see what was going on, they discovered the heroin den, and arrested seven people involved.

This case is still under investigation. We will update this story with any further details.