Moxee Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Office investigating an attempted murder

MOXEE, WA - Police are asking for witnesses to come forward in what they're calling an attempted murder.

If you remember seeing a small gray four door car near Morningside Dr. in Yakima County Saturday morning, officers want to talk with you.

Two roommates, a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman told police someone shot at their home on the 54-hundred block of Morningside around 3 a.m.

Deputies found evidence of two different caliber guns used and think the suspects shot, ran to a nearby waiting car and drove off.

If you know anything, you should call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.