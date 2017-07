Pasco Police looking for a person of interest in New Years Day stabbing

PASCO, WA - Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a stabbing that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened on Diamond Drive inside the Flamingo Trailer Park.

Police found a 46-year-old man with a non life-threatening injury to his abdomen.

Right now, Pasco Police are looking for a person of interest in the case. The victim described the suspect as a man wearing a dark hoody and says he took his wallet.

If you know anything you are asked to call police at (509) 545-3421.