Yakima snow route alert for Jan. 2nd and 3rd

YAKIMA, WA - Please be aware that a Snow Route Alert has been issued by the City of Yakima. This Snow Route Alert will remain in effect overnight.

This Snow Route Alert is being issued as part of a series of steps being taken by the City of Yakima to more efficiently and effectively get streets cleared of snow as quickly as possible, particularly streets in the downtown core. While most major arterials are relatively clear of snow, the remnants of yesterday’s snowfall are still visible on some city streets and can cause traffic hazards. This Snow Route Alert will allow crews to focus on areas where snow and slush remain and remove as much as possible.

A key part of the Snow Route Alert protocol is to let car owners know they need to move their vehicles from designated snow routes. The City is requiring car owners to remove their vehicles from snow routes by no later than 8:00 p.m. today.

The snow routes are primarily centered in the downtown core. Cars can be moved from snow routes to any street not posted as a snow route or to any City public parking lot.

Cars that are not removed from designated snow routes can be towed and their owners fined up to $50 per violation.

To see a map of Yakima snow routes, along with the rest of the priority plowing routes throughout the city, see the article's photo or click on the following link – http://www.yakimawa.gov/apps/snow-routes/.