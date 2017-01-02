American tourist recounts witnessing terrorist attack in a Turkish nightclub

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - An American is among the dozens of injured survivors of a deadly nightclub rampage in Istanbul, Turkey, on New Year's Eve.

Jake Raak, a defense contractor from Pennsylvania, was spoken to in his hospital room in Istanbul today, where he was recovering from a gunshot wound.

"I was shot in the hip, the bullet traveled to my knee, and was lodged in my knee, I was probably the luckiest person in the whole thing," said Raak. "I do find myself very fortunate, I was with 9 people 7 of us were shot."

Raak was among hundreds at the club called 'Reina' - popular with foreign tourists and the Turkish jet-set crowd - when a lone gunman stormed in around 1:00 a.m.

"Somebody said there were shots fired and I initially did not believe it, until I saw the gunman, and he started shooting up the whole place," Raak said.

As the gunman moved from victim to victim, Raak said he dove under a bench. He pretended to be dead, as the terrorist stood above him.

"He was walking on a bench above my head where my head was underneath," said Raak. "When he shot me I didn't move, I just let him shoot me."

Raak said he struggled not to flinch so the gunman wouldn't shoot him again.

A manhunt is underway across Turkey to find the terrorist.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the nightclub attack, and Turkish police say they have detained eight people so far but do not believe they have the attacker in custody.