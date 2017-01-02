Cleaning up after the snow doesn't have to be a chore

KENNEWICK, WA - We've seen our fair share of snow this winter so far, which also means we've seen our fair share of plows out on the roads.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup spoke to one man this morning who, while he wasn't up in a snow plow, did his part in helping Tri-Cities drivers.

Officer Matthew Gunderson had to be out clearing the way for drivers today as part of his job, but that doesn't mean he didn't want to be there.

Officer Gunderson supervises a work crew that belongs to the Benton County Special Programs.

"Today, I have four people that were sentenced to do work crew instead of jail time," Officer Gunderson said.

And while it was the crew that was sentenced to do the work...

"We're out here cleaning Kennewick parks, cleaning up the snow you see around here."

...Their supervisor was all too excited to get in on the action himself.

"I actually like the snow!" Officer Gunderson exclaimed. "I like driving in the snow, and cleaning up after the snow."

Of course, his help has more intention than just fun and games. "It sets a good example for the crew," he explained, "and then I can do quality control as well."

But setting a good example doesn't mean you can't have a good time as well.

Now while Officer Gunderson and his work crew clear parking lots around town and a number of plows work on the snowy roads, it's up to YOU to take care of your own driveway. And if you need an inspirational nudge to get yourself out in the cold, Officer Gunderson's enthusiasm is a good place to start.