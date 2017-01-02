Public comment period for Hanford site complex cleanup now open

RICHLAND, WA - In Hanford news, the public comment period in regards to taking the next step in cleanup for one of the site's complexes is now open.

The REDOX complex includes buildings and storage tanks used in the 50's and 60's to separate plutonium from irradiated fuel rods.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned more about the complex and what the Department of Energy wants done to the area.

The DOE gives four options for members of the public to decide on, but they recommend demolition. That would apply to the 293S building and the 202S Annex structure, as well as demolition preparation activities in the 202S Silo Service area.

The DOE found these recommendations because it states the project would minimize short- and long-term risk for workers, the public, and the environment; can be implemented through new technology; and is technically feasible.

The complex sits on the west-central edge of the Hanford site. The DOE classifies this proposal as a removal action - an immediate short-term response - as opposed to a remedial action, which are the long-term cleanups.

The public comment period is open until January 20th, and you can click on the following link to learn how you can participate: http://www.hanford.gov/files.cfm/Factsheet_REDOX_EECA.PDF.