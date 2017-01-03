Perry Technical Institute Receives LEED Silver certification for Plath Hall

Perry Technical Institute Receives LEED Silver certification for Plath HallPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Coyote Creek Fire 50-50% contained
Coyote Creek Fire 50-50% contained
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- The Coyote Creek Fire began around 9:30 Friday night, and so far, is somewhere between 50-60% contained. The fire was threatening homes in the area, and caused level three evacuations for 100 houses.More >>
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- The Coyote Creek Fire began around 9:30 Friday night, and so far, is somewhere between 50-60% contained. The fire was threatening homes in the area, and caused level three evacuations for 100 houses.More >>
Rattlesnake Hills Fire near Moxee now 85% contained
Rattlesnake Hills Fire near Moxee now 85% contained
Firefighters have made some great advancements fighting the Rattlesnake Hills Fire near Moxee.More >>
Firefighters have made some great advancements fighting the Rattlesnake Hills Fire near Moxee.More >>
Mt. Rainier National Park rangers continue to search for missing 30-year-old
Mt. Rainier National Park rangers continue to search for missing 30-year-old
Mount Rainier National Park rangers continue to search for a 30-year old male from Washington State who fell in a hole in the snow over the rushing waters of Pebble Creek on Monday during a ski descent from Camp Muir to Paradise.More >>
Mount Rainier National Park rangers continue to search for a 30-year old male from Washington State who fell in a hole in the snow over the rushing waters of Pebble Creek on Monday during a ski descent from Camp Muir to Paradise.More >>
Authorities investigating crash that killed both drivers near Pateros
Authorities investigating crash that killed both drivers near Pateros
On July 6th around 11:20 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-153 veered across the center line into the southbound lane, striking another vehicle and killing both drivers.More >>
On July 6th around 11:20 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-153 veered across the center line into the southbound lane, striking another vehicle and killing both drivers.More >>
New program gives kids the chance to learn soccer, for free
New program gives kids the chance to learn soccer, for free
A new program has dribbled its way to Y-Pal in Yakima.More >>
A new program has dribbled its way to Y-Pal in Yakima.More >>
WDFW monitors surviving pygmy rabbits after wildfire overruns breeding enclosure
WDFW monitors surviving pygmy rabbits after wildfire overruns breeding enclosure
Wildlife managers are monitoring 32 endangered pygmy rabbits evacuated from a state-managed breeding facility scorched by a wildfire last week in Douglas County near Quincy.More >>
Wildlife managers are monitoring 32 endangered pygmy rabbits evacuated from a state-managed breeding facility scorched by a wildfire last week in Douglas County near Quincy.More >>
Four-vehicle, head-on collision caused by distracted driver
Four-vehicle, head-on collision caused by distracted driver
A distracted driver picking something up off her car floor was the cause of a four-vehicle, head-on injury collision.More >>
A distracted driver picking something up off her car floor was the cause of a four-vehicle, head-on injury collision.More >>
Protect your pet's feet from the heat
Protect your pet's feet from the heat
Temperatures nearing or surpassing the century mark in the Inland Northwest this week prompts the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine to issue a hot pavement advisory for pets.More >>
Temperatures nearing or surpassing the century mark in the Inland Northwest this week prompts the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine to issue a hot pavement advisory for pets.More >>
Selah students describe their trip of a lifetime to D.C. and New York
Selah students describe their trip of a lifetime to D.C. and New York
Learning about history in school can be hard for kids to relate to, because they didn't experience it.More >>
Learning about history in school can be hard for kids to relate to, because they didn't experience it.More >>
Body found in Yakima pond identified as 45-year-old woman
Body found in Yakima pond identified as 45-year-old woman
Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found floating in a Yakima pond on Monday.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found floating in a Yakima pond on Monday.More >>