Perry Technical Institute Receives LEED Silver certification for Plath Hall

YAKIMA, WA - Perry Technical Institute has been awarded LEED Silver certification for Plath Hall, new home to the school’s Instrumentation & Industrial Automation Technology program.

The LEED rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the foremost program for buildings, homes, and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained, and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“We are proud to receive the Silver designation for Plath Hall. It is an honorable reflection of the hard work and dedication from the project team members,” said Kaila Lockbeam, Perry’s director of facilities and safety. “This project allowed Perry Tech students to learn firsthand about sustainability through energy efficiency measures and the facility continues to provide learning opportunities through ongoing monitoring.”

Plath Hall is a two-story, 36,176-square foot building located northeast of the main campus. Designed by BORArchitecture, the facility mimics the design and industrial nature of the Perry campus. Tri-Ply Construction served as the general contractor for the project.

The new building is named Plath Hall in honor of longtime Perry supporters, the late Fred and Dorothy Plath. The $8 million building was funded through donations from a capital fund drive.

As the most widely used green building program across the globe, LEED is transforming buildings, homes and communities in all 50 states and more than 161 countries and territories worldwide. LEED guides the design, construction, operations, and maintenance of more than 79,600 projects worldwide, comprising more than 15.3 billion square feet of commercial and institutional construction space, and more than 245,000 additional residential units.