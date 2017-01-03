YVC’s Transforming Lives Award nominee Lori Fischer

OLYMPIA, WA – Each year, the ACT Awards Committee chooses five awardees from a pool of nominations from the state’s community and technical colleges. The awardees receive $500 from ACT and share their stories during the Transforming Lives Awards dinner held during the ACT Winter Conference in January. In addition to the awardees, all student nominees are recognized during the ceremony and are invited to the dinner.

While just five students are selected to receive awards, every year ACTC committee members find compelling stories of determination and success throughout Washington’s community and technical college system.

All of the nominees’ stories are shared in their own words in the booklets and made available at the Transforming Lives dinner, ACT conference. The books are shared throughout the year with state and federal legislators and higher education stakeholders to showcase how education helps overcome barriers and change lives.

ACT offers its thanks and gratitude to the many community and technical college stakeholders whose vision and dedication have helped make these stories possible. More information: http://www.sbctc.edu/about/college-trustees/transforming-lives.aspx

Yakima Valley Community College is pleased to announce the nomination of YVC student Lori Fischer and is proud to recognize her for her outstanding accomplishments and continued success.