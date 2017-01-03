Chinook Middle School is now officially open

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District held an open house today for people to take a look at the new Chinook Middle School.

Students, families, and teachers filled up the hallways in preparation for their first day of school in the new building.

It's a brand new middle school for a brand new year, and reporter Jaclyn Selesky toured the school with some students earlier today. They all arrived at one conclusion: Chinook students and staff are moving into what they are calling a "smart school".

The $40 million school was built with extra classrooms because they are expecting a lot of growth in the coming years. It has 37 classrooms, two gyms, a fitness lab, and laptops for every student in each classroom, something one 8th grader is most excited about.

"I'm not used to it, because at Horse Heaven where I used to go we didn't have laptops, we just had five computers in each," said Ashton Sawyer. "But now we have laptops in every single classroom so it makes it better."

Jaclyn asked Principal Pearce about the challenges of moving students and faculty in the middle of the year, and he told her that everyone's excitement and positive energy about the new school made it a smooth transition.

Chinook is opening bright and early at 7:30 tomorrow morning, with 800 kids returning back from winter break to a brand new school, which will now be known as the home of the Wolves.