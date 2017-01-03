A four-step technique to get your car unstuck from the snow

TRI-CITIES, WA - With a second wave of winter storms hitting this week, we decided that it would be a good idea to teach you some how-to tips for getting your car unstuck from the snow. If that should happen to you, reporter Jaclyn Selesky put one theory to the test. She found a snowy part of the street and used an acronym to get her car out of the snow.

We've had several inches of snow hit the region for this new year. It's easy to get stuck on a side street or even in your driveway in the morning, so we wanted to give you some tips on how to get your car unstuck.

There's a four step process on how you can get your car unstuck from the snow and you can easily remember it with the acronym CATS.

'C' is the first step, which stands for 'Clearing a path' from around the tires and near the exhaust pipe. We were a bit lucky with this step today because the snow wasn't that close to it, but you'll want to shovel around to get the snow away from your car. The reason why you want to get it away from your exhaust pipe is so deadly gasses don't build up inside of your car.

'A' is for 'Adding traction'. Ideally, you would have non-clumping cat litter or a bag of sand in your car, but if you don't have either of those things, you can take the mat from your car floor and put it under your tire for traction.

'T' is for 'Softening your Tires' so they can grab better. You can let a little air out of them or even pour bleach on them to soften them up, which will also increase traction.

'S' is for 'Straightening your wheel'. You'll want to apply pressure to the accelerator while also lightly tapping on the gas. When the tires starts to spin, you'll want to put the car in reverse and repeat this forward and backward movement until your car is unstuck from the snow.

These are four step you need to know to get your car unstuck from the snow. Some other things you need to know before driving in these conditions is to make sure you're leaving enough space between you and the car in front of you. Also, make sure you're getting all of the snow off of your car before you drive, because it's not only dangerous, but also illegal.