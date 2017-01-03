Submit hassle-free, anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers through their app

TRI-CITIES, WA - It's a vital tool for law enforcement in the Tri-Cities, and now it's even easier for members of the community to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen found out today just how easy it is for people to submit crime tips through an app, rather than just over the phone or online.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers has been using their app for a little more than a year, and it has been quick to catch on. In fact, the vast majority of tips nowadays come in through the app.

Just like tips submitted through their phone line or website, the app is 100% anonymous. But the app brings several advantages.

Rather than needing to speak with someone on the phone, the nationwide Crime Stoppers app gives tipsters both the ability to send photos and video, and get immediate response from someone at Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers if necessary.

"The more information we can get, the more we can pass along to the investigating agency," said Mike Blatman with Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers, "and hopefully maintain a good relationship with that person so they will continue to submit information to us and help solve more crimes."

Of course, the app is just one option.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers will still take tips through their website and over the phone, but depending on when you call, you might not always be able to speak with someone right away.