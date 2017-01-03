Man who spent 20 years on death row dies at Kadlec

RICHLAND, WA - A former Spokane man who spent two decades on death row has died of cardiac arrest.

Dwayne Woods died on Sunday night at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.

The state Department of Corrections says the 46-year-old Woods went into cardiac arrest while in the hospital for chronic illness. An autopsy will be performed.

Woods was convicted in 1997 of two counts of aggravated first degree murder in the deaths of 22-year-old Telisha Shaver and 18-year-old Jade Moore the year before in Spokane County.

Woods was one of nine inmates on Washington's death row at the state prison in Walla Walla.

Gov. Jay Inslee in 2014 announced a moratorium on executions, saying the way the death penalty was applied was flawed.