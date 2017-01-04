Crews battle below freezing temperatures to put out early morning fire

KENNEWICK, WA - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out near a house early Wednesday morning. It happened on the 200 Blk. of E 2nd Ave around 4:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Kevin Crowley with the Kennewick Fire Department tells us that when they got on scene they found a fully involved car port that was attached to the house. The fire spread into the home and caused damage to the main floor and attic. Everyone got out safely and crews were able to get the fire out.

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they say that the fire started outside the house. They are looking into a possibility of an outdoor fire pit as the source.