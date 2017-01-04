Columbia Cup final heat race results corrected after August appeal

TRI-CITIES, WA - Charlie Grooms, President of Miss Madison Inc., sent out an email statement today regarding their August appeal and request for a review of the final heat and race results of the 2016 HAPO Columbia Cup. Grooms had this to say about the appeal:

"Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Fans:

"On December 7, 2016, Miss Madison Inc. received notification from APBA (American Power Boat Association) National Commissioner, Charles D. Strang, that our August appeal and request for a review of the final heat and race results of the 2016 HAPO Columbia Cup was completed and that the HomeStreet Bank Unlimited Hydroplane has been declared the winner of the race. Mr. Strang conducted an exhaustive evaluation of the final heat, including discussions with race officials, review of data presented by Miss Madison Inc. and others, and examination of the applicable rules. Mr Strang concluded that the final race results should be corrected to reflect Jimmy Shane and the HomeStreet Bank Unlimited Hydroplane as the winner of the 2016 HAPO Columbia Cup.

"We are very pleased with this result. Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet had already won the 2016 H-1 Unlimited National High Points Championship and this victory adds to the team’s overall 2016 point total.

"HomeStreet Bank has recently renewed its sponsorship for 2017 and the Bank’s CEO and President Mark K. Mason said, “We look forward to continuing to take part in this rich racing tradition for years to come.”

"Miss Madison Inc., our HomeStreet Bank partners, and our driver Jimmy Shane all look forward to 2017 with much excitement and anticipation. We want to thank all of our unlimited hydroplane racing fans for your continued support."