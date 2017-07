Community members invited to celebrate education with Grandview students

GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview School District is inviting community members in for a behind-the-scenes look at what's happening in their classrooms.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, January 11th, a group of community members will be touring schools, visiting classrooms, talking to students and teachers and seeing first-hand the wonderful things happening in the classrooms. The event -- A Day with our Students to Celebrate Education -- will include classroom visits at Grandview High School, Grandview Middle School and Harriet Thompson Elementary School.

The group will start their day with a social from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. in the GMS library, then they will tour the district, traveling from school-to-school via big, yellow school bus. The event will end with lunch at GMS and a performance by the GMS music department.

Anyone interested in attending is invited to contact Jean Grubenhoff at 882-8515 or via email at jgrubenhoff@gsd200.org.