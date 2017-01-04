Jefferson Elementary teacher earns national certification

RICHLAND, WA - The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) recently announced that Rebecca Petersen, second grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, earned certification in 2016. NBPTS certification is the highest credential in the teaching profession.

“The process of becoming a National Board Certified Teacher is a rigorous and worthwhile journey,” says Petersen. “The importance of student inquiry and engagement was solidified to me. I’ve changed my lesson planning so students have more time for research, discovery, and exploration. Students are deepening their understanding of subjects in ways I have not seen before.”

Over 80 Richland School District teachers have achieved National Board Certification. NBPTS certification is achieved through a performance-based assessment that measures what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do. The process requires teachers to demonstrate how their activities improve student achievement.

“The National Board certification process promotes teacher leadership,” says Randy Dorn, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “These teachers are raising the quality of instruction in Washington State.”

Washington State has 87 newly certified teachers this year. An additional 271 teachers renewed their certificate. Washington ranks fourth nationwide in the total number of NBCTs (8,701).