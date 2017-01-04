Newhouse joins House Appropriations Committee, invites Rick Perry to Hanford site

01/05/17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - In Hanford news, Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington's 4th District has been nominated to serve on the House Appropriations Committee.

That committee is responsible for all federal discretionary spending, including the funding for the Hanford site.

Representative Newhouse wrote a letter released this morning to Energy Secretary nominee Rick Perry, the former Texas Governor, inviting him out to the Hanford site to tour the area and see the cleanup effort for himself.

The letter emphasizes some of the history of the site, current operations, and elaborates on the importance of future cleanup at the site.

Representative Newhouse says it's crucial for someone in Perry's position to see the site firsthand to understand the scope of the project.

"The enormous project that's taking place there, I think the best way to do that certainly is to do it first hand, to see it with his own eyes," Newhouse said when he spoke over the phone with our reporter Rex Carlin. "So that's going to be a high priority of mine, to get the Energy Secretary there. I'm very hopeful that he'll be accepting."

Representative Newhouse says past Energy Secretaries, including current Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, have visited the Hanford site to see for themselves how large and complex the operation is at the site.

Perry still has to go through his confirmation hearing before he officially becomes Energy Secretary, which as of now hasn't been scheduled yet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) announced that he has been nominated by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, chaired by Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ):

“Wise stewardship of taxpayers’ funds is one of the most important responsibilities of representing Central Washington in Congress,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Too often, the federal government forgets that it's hard-working Americans who pay the bills. Joining the powerful House Appropriations Committee will help me protect our tax dollars from being spent wastefully and will help ensure important Central Washington priorities such as Hanford cleanup, the Yakima Training Center, agriculture, water storage, and wildfire prevention, are supported. I look forward to working with Chairman Frelinghuysen and my colleagues to restore Congress’ constitutional power of the purse.”

Chairman Frelinghuysen: “I welcome Congressman Newhouse to the Appropriations Committee and I look forward to working with him. I know he will use his vast experience as a public servant, farmer, and small businessman to exercise strong fiscal oversight and make every dollar count.”