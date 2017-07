CRIME STOPPERS: William Edward Young

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a William Edward Young.

Young is 24 years old (DOB: 09/15/1992), 6'2", 185 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to live in Moses Lake.

Young is wanted in connection with a burglary and car prowls in the Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick on December 24, 2016. He is wanted for Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree.

If you have any information about where he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you

can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.