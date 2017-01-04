Rascal Rodeo a success

PASCO, WA - It's the final day of the Eastern Washington Ag Expo, and though Sunday night's snow storm forced some rescheduling for one of the highlight events, the show must go on. Reporter Mackenzie Allen went to the TRAC in Pasco, where she caught up with some of the participants of the annual Rascal Rodeo.

Starting back in 2001, the Rascal Rodeo is designed specifically for special needs cowgirls and cowboys of all ages. Not surprisingly, the attraction with the longest line was for the horse rides. Other activities included bucking broncos, barrel racing, and bull roping.

While it was still pretty chilly out in Pasco, that didn't stop any of the fun. The Rascal Rodeo kicked off at 4 today, and she was fortunate enough to speak with the first-time cowgirl 13-year-old Macy Lynch.

So what was Macy's favorite part about today?

"I liked the unicorn and the bronco even though I got bucked off," said Macy, "and I liked milking the cow even though I got my shoe wet."

No matter a cowboy's ability, volunteers were there to make sure everyone got a shot at being a cowboy today and left with a smile on their face.

If you missed today's event, no need to worry. The group behind Rascal Rodeo puts events on all year long throughout eastern Washington.