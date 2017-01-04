Be extra cautious when walking on ice

KENNEWICK, WA - We've had some interesting winter weather these past few weeks where it freezes, warms back up and drops below freezing again. That pattern produces a lot of slippery conditions, not only for cars, but for all of us. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went to a local hospital to find out what kinds of injuries doctors have been seeing this season.

Doctor Lisenbey with Kadlec told us they've seen more people coming into the emergency room this winter than they have in recent years. Unfortunately, there's not much you can do other than be cautious of where you're walking to make sure you don't slip on ice.

"We have seen more of that," said Lisenbey. "We see it nearly every winter, but this year we've had a lot of snow and ice than usual so there's been more this year unfortunately."

Their patients have been ranging from young kids, to adults, to the eldery. You'll want to make sure you're giving yourself enough time to get to where you need to go. One idea that can help your feet get some traction on the ice are slip-resistant shoes.

And a reminder, most cities in our area require the homeowner or renter in residential areas to shovel sidewalks around your house. Also, if you want your mail, you'll need to clear all of the snow and ice off of your mailbox. Postal supervisors say if your mail carrier can't easily get to your mailbox, you may not get your mail.