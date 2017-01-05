Early morning fire burns two story home in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - Crews fought flames and freezing temperatures to put out a house fire early Thursday morning. Crews tell us the fire broke out around 2:05 a.m. on the 1100 Blk. of Sheridan Ave. in Prosser.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a two story home. Crews battled single digit temperatures and spent most of the morning getting the fire out.

While fighting the fire, they discovered that the fire started in the cellar of the home, then spread all the way to the second floor.

The grand daughter of one of the people inside the house was able to wake everyone up and get them all out safely.

A rehab unit was on scene to help crews warm up while they fought the fire.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.