Seismologists to monitor ground vibrations during Seahawks playoff game

SEATTLE, WA - Scientists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network are installing new sensors to measure the earth shaking during Saturday's Seahawks football game against the Detroit Lions.



The Seahawks say seismologists will install the new equipment at CenturyLink Field Thursday to provide real-time monitoring of the ground vibrations. The equipment will help scientists test their instruments, telemetry and analysis.



Scientists first noticed the ground shaking around the Seahawks' stadium during the 2011 "beast quake" that followed a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run. That run sparked a fan reaction big enough that it created a seismic tremor recorded by a monitoring station near the stadium and drew the attention of earthquake trackers.



Seismologists began monitoring some NFC playoff games to experiment with an earthquake early warning system. The effort also allows scientists to train and practice in siting, installing, acquiring and analyzing data as quickly as possible following large earthquakes.