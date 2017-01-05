Walla Walla High School student passes away

WALLA WALLA - On Thursday, January 5th, Walla Walla Public Schools administrators, staff, students and school board members were deeply saddened to report Walla Walla High School and SEA-TECH Junior Trevett Sandberg passed away yesterday morning at his home in College Place. The school district is working closely with the family to provide support and guidance following his unfortunate death.

Superintendent Wade Smith, Communications Director Mark Higgins and school counselors Angie Gardea and Miranda Lincoln met with the grieving family yesterday to offer condolences and assistance during this extremely difficult time. The district also arranged for additional community resources to support the family during their loss.

"Out of respect for the wishes of the family, the district waited until today to release information about the death of Trevett," Superintendent Smith said. "Understandably, they requested a need for family privacy and additional time to notify family and friends."

The district's Crisis Response program has been activated to help support staff and students cope during this difficult time. A grief room has been set-up in the Wa-Hi library and at SEA-TECH to provide counseling support for students in need. Details regarding cause of death as well as funeral services will be released once available.