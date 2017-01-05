Mid-Columbia Tri-Cities SCORE leads all Chapters across nation in mentoring

KENNEWICK, WA - The latest report from SCORE National indicates that the local Chapter of SCORE has already recorded over 14,000 mentored sessions in just over 3 months.

“Our chapter is doing great things that are very innovative, relevant, and modern to meet the needs of today’s entrepreneur,” says Jamie Nettles, Co-Chair of the local Chapter. “Our mentoring has covered the country thanks large in part to our virtual program that allows our mentors to step beyond the boundaries of just Tri-Cities, and touch people all over the country, and effectively it is working,” she adds. “People want to start businesses, especially in the beginning of a new year, and we have the resources, the right people, and the passion to help make that happen,” says Nettles.

According to the latest BIR report for SCORE National, the local Chapter has had more mentoring sessions than most states nationally. “Our numbers are high because we have been able to reach an audience that seeks immediate results and solutions to their problems. We are currently outperforming Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and many other large cities and we expect the trend to continue,” says Nettles.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than ten million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE provides small business mentoring and workshops to more than 375,000 new and growing small businesses. More than 11,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in 320 chapters serving local communities with entrepreneur education to help grow one million small businesses annually.

The Mid-Columbia Tri-Cities SCORE Chapter currently provides resources and services in 16 counties covering three states, (Idaho, Oregon, & Washington), making it the largest Chapter in the country in terms of miles served.