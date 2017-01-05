Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to unveil Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit

SUNNYSIDE, WA – Next week, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC), Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest, and McDonald’s of Yakima And Kittitas Counties are unveiling a second Ronald McDonald Care Mobile unit, to help bring care to patients in the community. Last year 3,533 students from 31 elementary and middle schools visited the first Care Mobile unit.

The unveiling is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday January 14th, at McDonald’s, located at 2200 Yakima Valley Hwy in Sunnyside.

The Care Mobile unit provides dental screenings and medical exams during the school year and provides sports physicals, childhood immunizations and flu shots for children. In addition, staff take the unit to various events throughout the County. “We pride ourselves in reaching out to our communities and teaching children and their families about good health at community and school events,” Lisa Campbell-John, YVFWC program director said. “The goal is to empower them to make informed decisions about their own healthcare.”

Present at the unveiling will be McDonalds of Yakima And Kittitas Counties owners, Greg and Jan Luring, as well as Ronald McDonald House Charities Members: Mike Forness – Executive Director; Sam Higgins – Past Board Chair; Bill Aoyama – Board Member; Tom Lavagetto – new Board Chair as of January 1st, 2017; and Lisa Toomey – Director of Programs.

Tours of the Care Mobile unit will be provided to interested attendees.