Top scams of 2016 in Washington and Idaho

SPOKANE, WA - More than 30,000 scams were reported to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker in 2016, with 814 reported in Washington and 773 in Idaho.

Tax Collection fraud topped the list as the most reported scam in the last year.

The following list is based on scams reported by consumers on bbb.org/scamtracker, a free interactive online tool launched in 2015 by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. Not all consumers lost money, as many recognized the scam before being victimized but reported it anyway to help warn others.

2016 Top Scams in Washington

  • Tax Collection 196
  • Other  104
  • Online Purchase       66
  • Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes 64
  • Debt Collections       61
  • Government Grant    44
  • Phishing        36
  • Employment  36
  • Fake Invoice  33
  • Tech Support 29

2016 Top Scams in Idaho:

  • Tax Collection 295    
  • Other  123    
  • Debt Collections       58
  • Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes 48     
  • Phishing        33     
  • Tech Support 26     
  • Government Grant    25     
  • Online Purchase       23     
  • Credit Cards   19
  • Fake Check/Money Order     17

The ‘Other’ group refers to scams that were not listed as a given category on Scam Tracker. Across BBB serving the Northwest’s territory there were more than 2,100 scams reported in 2016. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact their local law enforcement and report it to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.

