Top scams of 2016 in Washington and Idaho

SPOKANE, WA - More than 30,000 scams were reported to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker in 2016, with 814 reported in Washington and 773 in Idaho.

Tax Collection fraud topped the list as the most reported scam in the last year.

The following list is based on scams reported by consumers on bbb.org/scamtracker, a free interactive online tool launched in 2015 by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. Not all consumers lost money, as many recognized the scam before being victimized but reported it anyway to help warn others.

2016 Top Scams in Washington

Tax Collection 196

Other 104

Online Purchase 66

Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes 64

Debt Collections 61

Government Grant 44

Phishing 36

Employment 36

Fake Invoice 33

Tech Support 29

2016 Top Scams in Idaho:

Tax Collection 295

Other 123

Debt Collections 58

Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes 48

Phishing 33

Tech Support 26

Government Grant 25

Online Purchase 23

Credit Cards 19

Fake Check/Money Order 17

The ‘Other’ group refers to scams that were not listed as a given category on Scam Tracker. Across BBB serving the Northwest’s territory there were more than 2,100 scams reported in 2016. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact their local law enforcement and report it to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.