Informational meeting for families of kindergarteners interested in Dual Language Program

KENNEWICK, WA – The Kennewick School District invites English-speaking parents of incoming kindergarteners who are interested in the district’s Dual Language Program to informational meetings on February 15th and 16th.

Parents must attend one of the meetings to continue the application process for the program. The meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. on each of the scheduled days at the KSD Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.

The Dual Language Program is open to students in grades K-8 across the district with classrooms located at Edison and Hawthorne Elementary schools and Highlands Middle School. Classroom instruction is also done half in English and half in Spanish. Students in each classroom either speak solely English or Spanish in their homes or are bilingual.