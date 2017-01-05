Authorities looking for suspect in GNC armed robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Today just before noon, officers responded to the GNC located at 2819 W. Kennewick Ave. for a report of an Armed Robbery that had just occurred.

The employee at the GNC reported that a white male in his 20's entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee handed over the undisclosed cash from the register and the male left on foot walking westbound.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 20's, wearing jeans and a dark colored sweatshirt with the letters PAW printed on the sweatshirt. He had the sweatshirt hood pulled over his head but the victim could see that he had facial hair like a goatee.

The area was canvased but the suspect was not located. The store does not have security video.

No one was injured in the incident.