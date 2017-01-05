CRIME STOPPERS: William George Nicol

TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Officer and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a William George Nicol.

Nicol's last known residence city is Plains, MT. He is 79 years old (DOB: 07/07/37), white, 5'10", 155 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes.

Nicol has been charged with Rape of a Child in the First Degree with aggravating circumstances.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips are anonymous.