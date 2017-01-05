Posted on 1/05/17

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

KNDO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Yakima, has an immediate opening for an Account Executive. Join our local team and help local business owners increase market share. Manage existing accounts and develop new business. Previous sales experience preferred but we will train the right person. Computer skills is necessary and a college degree is a plus. This is a great career for the right person. Good benefits and 401K. A clean driving record and drug test is required. EEO, women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Please send cover letter and resume to:

Cameron Derrick

Station manager

KNDO-TV

216 W Yakima Ave.

Yakima, WA. 98902

Cameron.derrick@kndo.com

Position open until filled.